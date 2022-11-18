HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey New Year’s Eve is returning for its 18th year with a full celebration for the countdown to midnight.

Headlining this year is the band Daddy-0 and the Sax Maniax, who will be playing hits from the 1970s as well as R&B, jazz, swing, rock ‘n’ roll, and Top 40 music. The event will open with the band Fully Stocked, a local six-person band.

“We are excited to offer a new midnight display this year,” said Julie Vastyan Goolsby, co-marketing chair for Hershey New Year’s Eve. “While the details will remain a surprise until the event, we can promise an immersive display that you won’t want to miss. And, downtown revelers won’t miss the display – even if heavy fog returns again.”

The event is a free, family-friendly event that is celebrated in Downtown Hershey at ChocolateTown Square. It includes kid-friendly new year’s countdowns and bubble wrap stomps at the Hershey Story Museum.

Beginning at 8 p.m., food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from various vendors. The main stage entertainment kicks off at 9 p.m. with Fully Stocked and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax. At 11:59, Denny Logan from WNNK 104.1 and the Hershey Characters will count down to the Hershey’s Kiss raise. Then, downtown revelers will enjoy an immersive, celebratory display.

More information can be found here.