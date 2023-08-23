HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre announced on Wednesday that they have updated their bag policy.

Beginning on Sept. 1, the theatre says that guests are permitted to bring one clear bag of any size that is constructed of plastic, vinyl, or PVC. No hardware or decor is allowed to conceal the bag and the bag must be transparent.

In addition or in place of the clear bag, one-hand clutch, wristlet, or small purse that does not exceed 5″x8″x1″ is permitted. Medical and parenting needs bags smaller than 14”x14”x6” are also permitted.

According to Hershey Entertainment’s website, guests should be prepared to have all hand-carried items open and ready for inspection.

Prohibited bags will not be permitted inside the venue. Guests with prohibited bags will need to return their bags to their vehicle, and/or transfer their belongings to an approved clear plastic bag before entering the venue.

For more information about the policies and procedures, click here.