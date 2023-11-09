HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company on Thursday unveiled a new treat that brings a twist to their classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company shared the release of the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup, which adds a layer of caramel to the peanut butter cup.

Hershey says this is the first time this has ever been done with the Reese’s peanut butter cup.

Reese’s also has a TAKE5, which is a piece of chocolate with peanut butter, caramel, peanuts, and pretzel.

“Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive,” said Emily Stover, Reese’s senior associate brand manager. “As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we’re delivering on that with the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup.”

The Reese’s Caramel Big Cup will be sold nationwide in standard and king-size packages starting November 17.