HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is known for its chocolate, but one local business is making a big name for itself in the whisky industry.

Even though some things have slowed them down, Hidden Stills Spirits in Hershey is expanding, and they hope to become the largest producer of Pennsylvania straight bourbon whiskey.

“For one we were able to grow during COVID, which is hard for anybody to sustain that kind of growth,” said David E Stein, founder, and Owner of Hidden Stills Spirits.

Hidden Stills Spirits moved from Lebanon in 2019. In 2021, Hidden Stills produced 21,000 bottles. Last year, that number jumped to 86,000, and Representative Tom Mehaffie (R) could not be more supportive.

“Super excited. I’ve been here when it was just walls and studs. They have done an excellent job. They put a lot of time, effort, and money into this establishment and really turned it into a super-class restaurant, distillery, craft distillery; I mean they are just moving and shaking here,” said Mehaffie.

Hidden Stills has plans for a new enclosed patio, new offices, and a cigar lounge. As well as a continuous distilling tower designed to be 50 feet high, making it one of the tallest in the country.

“We just wanted to add to what’s already a vibrant tourist community,” said Stein.

Hidden Stills Spirits is one of many Pennsylvanian businesses that are expanding, and it doesn’t appear to be the last.

“We’re doing some really great things to help with these individuals and these small businesses, and you know small businesses is the backbone of central Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania in general. So, we want to promote these and help them in any way we can,” added Mehaffie.

Although the project has already started, production is expected to be finished in early October 2023.