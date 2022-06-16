HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In the 1970s, Hersheypark was undergoing a massive renovation. In 1971 the first phase of a five-year redevelopment was taking place. One of those changes was changing the name from “Hershey Park” to “Hersheypark” as well as implementing a one-price admission plan.

But, in 1975, the park added one of its most iconic rides: The Kissing Tower.

Tucked in the back of the park, and situated on a hill in a section appropriately named “Kissing Tower Hill”, the Kissing Tower is 330 feet tall from the base of the tower to the top of the flagpole.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Kissing Tower is a family-friendly attraction that opened on May 18, 1975. The ride was named after the famous Hershey Kiss. Its trademark kiss-shaped windows make this ride one of the classics at the park.

The ride was sold to the park by ride manufacturer Intamin. Riders make 3 rotations as they ascend and descend the tower.

According to the park’s website:

On the Kissing Tower attraction, experience a 360° view of Hersheypark and the town of Hershey, while learning about the town’s history. Don’t forget to give your loved ones a sweet Hershey’s Kiss when you reach the top!

The tower stands 330 feet tall, but the gondola only reaches a height of 250 feet, making this the tallest attraction at Hersheypark. The park’s tallest roller coaster Candymonium only stands at 210 feet tall.

Back in 2020, one of the iconic Hershey Kiss windows was blown out and had to be replaced. The blown-out window, plus COVID-19 spacing restrictions had the kissing tower closed for almost two full seasons. The ride eventually reopened during Christmas Candylane in 2021.

During seasonal events, such as Christmas Candylane, a lighted Christmas tree is hung from the flagpole at the top of the tower.

To take a virtual ride on this classic attraction, click here.