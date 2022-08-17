HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son.

According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.

Pantalone died of cancer in March of 2013, but his voice could still be heard during the safety spiel Wildcat, as well as on a few other coasters in the park.

In honor of Nick, Hersheypark honored his family by allowing them to have the last ride on the coaster.

“They were so thankful to hear his voice on his favorite coaster,” the post read in part.

It was a rainy last ride, but Pantalone used to say that the coaster would always run smoother in the rain and cold.

Hersheypark honored the teen with a plaque outside of the ride’s station platform. Hersheypark commented on the post, saying “Nick’s plaque and legacy will remain in Hersheypark!” It would not be removed due to its replacement.