HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced that two harbor seals and a sea lion have arrived at the aqua theatre to call the park their home.

Harbor seals Scooter and Satara and female California sea lion Reese were transported to Hersheypark this past weekend. The park said that with the renovations that were made to the park’s aqua theatre, they are able to have three new animals join the Hersheypark Aquatheatre family.

Since 2009, the park has partnered with Ocean Connections to educate guests about the world of marine animals, how they are cared for, and how to protect them in the real world.

California sea lion, Reese (Photo Courtesy of Hersheypark) Pacific harbor seal, Scooter (Courtesy of Hersheypark) Pacific harbor seal, Satara (Courtesy of Hersheypark)

Reese is the 8-year-old female California sea lion that has come to Hershey. The park stated that Reese has a naturally occurring birth defect in her throat that makes her esophagus smaller than normal. She would not have survived in her natural habitat, and the animal care team has worked to make sure she is comfortable while eating.

Scooter is one of the male Pacific harbor seals that have made their way to the park. The park stated that he developed cataracts at an early age and although he is visually impaired, he continues to thrive.

Satara is the other Pacific harbor seal. She survived West Nile Virus both in 2020 and in 2022. She surprised marine mammal vet specialists as the virus can be deadly in seals.

Hersheypark stated that all the animals are settling in at their new home in The Sweetest Place on Earth and can be seen at the Aquatheatre when the park opens at noon with shows at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.