HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Halloween might still be a couple of months away, but Hersheypark is already preparing for an even darker spooky season this year.

On Tuesday, July 12, the amusement park announced that “Dark Nights” will feature both scare zones and full haunted house experiences.

According to a press release, the event will include midways that transform from enchanting to unnerving with three Scare Zones, eerie to intense, included with a general admission ticket to Hersheypark Halloween.

The Scare Zones, as described by Hersheypark’s press release, include:

Darkstone’s Hollow – Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye.

– Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye. Valley of Fear – Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike.

– Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike. Midway of Misery – Flames burst into the skies as guests are summoned through a sinister gateway into the darkest corner of Hersheypark…where no one can find you.

Also included in Dark Nights, once-familiar spaces will change into the unknown with four horrifying haunted houses. The houses, as described by the press release, will include:

Haunted Coal Mine – For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.

– For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter. The Descent – Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down…

– Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down… Creature Chaos – Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now.

– Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now. Twisted Darkness – Dare to have your tarot read by our twisted fortune teller and be forced into a never-ending carnival of nightmares. Was it real or was it all in your mind?

Tickets for the haunted houses start at $24.95 to experience them an unlimited amount of times during your visit. Information on purchasing can be found here. Younger children and those who don’t wish to be scared can bypass these scare zones after 6 p.m.

Besides the new haunted experiences, Hersheypark has extended its Halloween season to include seven weekends, starting on Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30.

The family-friendly “Treatville” will also make its return for the Halloween season.

Children 12 and younger can stop by Hershey’s Chocolate World and The Boardwalk At Hersheypark area, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises each operating evening through 8 p.m.

ZooAmerica’s “Creatures of the Night” returns starting Oct. 14. This is a special nighttime flashlight tour included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark Halloween when accessing the Zoo from the bridge inside Hersheypark during posted Park hours.

Also, guests can experience a glow dance party and ride select roller coasters with the lights turned off.

For more information about hours and tickets for Hersheypark Halloween, click here