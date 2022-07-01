HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark hours for the summer season are expanding starting on Friday, June 17, and running until Saturday, August 17.

According to the Hersheypark website, the park will be open daily from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Starting on Friday, July 1, and running every Friday and Saturday until August 6, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When the park is open until 8 p.m., The Boardwalk at Hersheypark will be open until 7 p.m. When the park is open until 9 p.m., the Boardwalk will be open until 8 p.m.

Certain season pass holders and guests of the official resorts of Hersheypark have access to “Sweet Start”, which allows access to certain areas of the park one hour prior to the park opening for the general public.

In addition to the hours being extended, Hersheypark also has two brand new experiences to enjoy.

Two new Jolly Rancher-themed attractions have officially opened for the summer.

Hersheypark’s coaster skyline has gotten much more vibrant with the introduction of the reimagined coaster Jolly Rancher Remix. The ride has a color scheme that shows all of the Jolly Rancher flavors, such as blue, green, purple, red, and pink. The ride travels through six inversions in 90 seconds. The coaster also includes a flavor tunnel and music. Each ride is different giving guests a new, sweet experience every time.

Also new for this year is Mix’d: Flavored by Jolly Rancher ride, which is near Jolly Rancher Remix and the Storm Runner roller coaster. This unique attraction allows guests to sit in one of four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then lifts and drops guests while dodging other riders.

For more information on park hours and rides, click here.