HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildcat is back, and is seeking revenge.

After months of speculation on social media, Hersheypark announced Wednesday what will replace the former Wildcat roller coaster.

According to a press release, Hersheypark announced that Wildcat’s Revenge will open in the Summer of 2023, and replace the former Wildcat roller coaster that closed in July of 2022.

The coaster is being manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction and adds a new steel track with unique elements to the existing wooden framework of the former Wildcat.

This hybrid coaster will be featuring a 140-foot lift hill, four inversions, and speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. It will provide two minutes and 36 seconds of ride time along 3,510 feet of red track on black steel.

It will also include the World’s Largest Underflip, which is an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and dive down towards the side, the release noted.

Located in the Midway America section of Hersheypark, Wildcat’s Revenge will feature a fully renovated coaster station that harkens back to the iconic 1923 Wild Cat station, which was one of the very first coasters to be built at the park.

This new coaster joins an impressive lineup of 15 coasters at Hersheypark. The more than 115-year-old amusement park has added significant experiences in the past decade – from the transformational expansion of Hershey’s Chocolatetown region to six coasters since 2012.