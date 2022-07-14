HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A guest favorite at Hersheypark is celebrating 50 years of shows and fun this month.

The Hersheypark Aquatheatre opened during one of the park’s redevelopment plans back in the 1970s. It is located near the Trailblazer roller coaster and features a fun and educational way to learn about seal mammals that are native to our oceans.

Hersheypark has partnered with the nonprofit organization Ocean Connections, which hopes to inspire conservation awareness and public action for the oceans through education.

This summer, the Aquatheatre is hosting the ‘Our Friends from the Sea” show, which features California sea lions, Atlantic harbor seals, and a rescued grey seal pup named Bowie.

Bowie (Photo: Hersheypark)

For more information about all the sea animals Ocean Connections rescues and about their conservation efforts, click here. The show times at the Aquatheatre vary day to day. For information about the show and the Aquathatre, click here.