HERSHEY Pa. (WHTM) — The end of the year is fast approaching, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Hersheypark is gearing up for its annual Christmas Candylane holiday event, beginning on Friday, Nov. 11.

Running from Nov. 11 until Jan 1, Christmas Candylane features sweet holiday fun for families. Hours vary by day, with the park being open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during weekdays and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekends. The park is closed on Christmas Day and will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

More than five million lights will fill the park during the event. The choreographed light show NOEL returns to The Hollow section of the park along and around the banks of Spring Creek. There are also new light shows that will light up the Kisses Fountain, sooperdooperLooper, Candymonium, and the iconic Ferris Wheel.

Santa’s nine reindeer will also be making an appearance (Credit: Hersheypark)

Rides for all ages will be open during Christmas Candylane. Weather permitting, guests can ride thrilling coasters like Jolly Rancher Remix and Candymonium.

sooperdooperLooper, Wild Mouse and Laff Trakk will all be open for the event, with Laff Trakk sporting a unique holiday overlay, featuring a large Christmas Tree in the center of the coaster.

Guests can also ride the Skyview over the NOEL light show to see the lights from a different perspective. Lights can also be seen along the park’s Dry Gultch Railroad.

Guests can celebrate the holidays with the Hershey Characters and a photo opportunity inside the Music Box Theatre. Santa will also be making a visit under the former Carrousel pavilion for photos. Santa’s nine reindeer will also be making an appearance, as well as the Christmas tree trail TREEville, which opens on Nov. 23. Our Friends from The Sea show will also be performed at 3 p.m. when the park opens at 2 p.m.

A day in Hersheypark wouldn’t be complete without sweet treats!

An in-depth look at all the food offerings at the park, including prices, can be found here.

New this season is a loaded potato bar as well as peppermint and frozen hot chocolate King Size Shakes will be available.