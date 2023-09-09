HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Golden Ticket Awards name Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge the Best New Roller Coaster in 2023.

The Golden Ticket Awards took place at Dollywood in Tennessee on September 8 and September 9.

The Golden Ticket Awards are in their 25th year (established in 1998) and votes are cast by over 500 travelers worldwide.

Wildcat’s Revenge is the first wood and steel hybrid coaster at Hersheypark and it opened on June 2, 2023.

Taking the place of Wildcat which debuted at Hersheypark in 1923, Wildcat’s Revenge has a 140-foot hill with an 82-degree drop and can get as fast as 62 miles per hour.

The coaster also features a zero-gravity stall. That is when the track rotates 180 degrees while traveling uphill, causing the riders to fully invert. The coaster features two zero-gravity rolls and features two wave turns, which angle riders at 90 degrees as the track turns 180 degrees.

This coaster features a steel track with a wooden structure. Many parts of the wooden structure are reused portions of the Wildcat wooden structure. For example, the underflip inversion uses parts of the first drop of the old Wildcat. The station for the new coaster has also been reused, as it was the station for the old Wildcat.

Wildcat’s Revenge is for any guest that is 48 inches or taller. This means riders in the Hershey’s, Twizzlers, and Jolly Ranchers height categories can ride the attraction.

This ride is rated as an aggressive thrill ride. This means riders will experience many unexpected, rapid changes in speed, direction, and/or elevation and requires a rider’s full body control.