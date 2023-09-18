HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the end of summer comes fall, and with fall comes Halloween. Hersheypark celebrates the occasion every year with its Hersheypark Halloween event.

In addition, this is the second year of the park’s Dark Nights haunted experience.

So what should you know before you go? Here is what you should know, what to expect, and what is offered at these spooky events.

Hours

The park celebrates Halloween every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between Sept. 15 and Oct. 29. Park hours vary by day.

Fridays: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundasy: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the Dark Nights haunted attractions, the hours are slightly different:

Fridays: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 6 p.m. 11 p.m.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All Dark Nights attractions run for one hour after the main park closes.

Tickets

For 2023, any Hersheypark Halloween ticket includes all Dark Nights haunted houses and scare zones; no separate purchase is required to experience the Dark Nights attractions.

More information tickets can be found here.

Hersheypark Halloween Offerings

Family-friendly offerings, such as Treatville and the Hershey Character Glow Dance Parties return for 2023. Treatville allows children 12 and younger to stop at 13 candy spots throughout Hershey’s Chocolate World and then at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark.

The Hershey Character Glow Party is in a new location for 2023. The characters can be seen at the Music Box Theatre such as Resses, Twizzler, Kiss, and Hershey. They are all there dressed in their best Halloween costumes ready to dance the night away.

WIldcat’s Revenge becomes a dark ride during the last hour of park operation (Photo: Tyler Thorngren)

There are 50 rides that are open for the event, including many of the roller coasters. Hersheypark’s newest attraction, Wildcat’s Revenge, features a light package that you can only see during Hersheypark Halloween.

As in years past, a few of the coasters become dark rides during the last hour of park operation, with all their lights turned off. These coasters include Candymonium, Comet, Lightning Racer, Laff Trakk, and Wildcat’s Revenge. Laff Trakk is a dark ride throughout the entire time Hersheypark is open.

Dark Nights Offerings

Professor Darkstone in one of the scare zones (Photo: Tyler Thorngren)

Dark Nights returns for its second year with more scares than before. There are now five haunted houses and three scare zones.

Haunted Houses

There are five haunted houses featured in Dark Nights. Haunted Houses may be too intense for so children 13 and under, so parental discretion is advised for all houses.

Auntie Mortem’s Arbattoir

“Ethel Mortem, known as Auntie to the community, is a second-generation meat processor running the family business with the help of her sinister nieces and nephews. Trucks keep coming to feed the machine but the bones tell a more sinister story.“

This house is located in the location of the former whip attraction. This house features blood and gore as well as strobe and fog effects.

Haunted Coal Mine: Curse Of The Tommyknockers

“It’s not only the past miners that haunt these shafts but the evil Tommyknockers who must protect their gold by any means necessary. You escaped their mines once before, but will you be so lucky this time?“

Wildcat’s Revenge featured with its Halloween-themed lights (Photo: Tyler Thorngren)

This house is located near the Trailblazer roller coaster, and features strobe, fog, and laser effects.

Creatures Uncaged

“Professor Darkstone’s prized possessions now run the show. Retrace your steps through their lair but beware, more creatures are lurking in the shadows and they are hungry for a new audience.”

This house begins near the Aqua-theatre and ends near sooperdooperLooper. Note that this house is set primarily outside and may close if inclement weather is in the area. This attraction also features fog and strobe effects.

The Descent: Catacombs Of Decay

“The tunnels she once prowled are now hers to dwell in forever. Venture into the catacombs of decay to reveal what secrets remain buried in her past, present, and future. But, be careful that you don’t become part of her collection.“

This house is set in a tent near Laff Trakk. This house features lasers, strobe effects, fog, and water effects, and some rooms are in complete darkness.

Twisted Carnevil

“The darkness of the tent was truly a never-ending carnevil of nightmares. The nightmare continues with venomous twists and turns that will hypnotize some and paralyze others.“

This house is also featured near Laff Trakk and contains flashing lights and fog, and some rooms are in complete darkness.

Scare Zones

Dark Nights also features three scare zones. These also may be too intense for children under the age of 13 and parental discretion is advised for them.

As quoted by Hersheypark, this includes the following:

Fallout Zone

Fire effects found in one of the scare zones

New for 2023, rogue radioactive material has begun to emit an eerie green fog. Crews are scrubbing the midway to isolate, contain, and neutralize any threats. You may avoid the fallout but can you escape the madness from those within?

Midway of Misery

Misery loves company…The Decayed Brigade will welcome new sliders from the underworld and now have more corners to lurk in and ground to cover. Beware, for those who flock to the flames you never know who (or what) is waiting beyond the arch.

The arch entrance to the Midway of Misery scare zone (Photo: Tyler Thorngren)

Darkstone’s Hollow

Ousted from his own show, Darkstone is now caged for all to see, while the showmen that hawked his traveling mythical collection now frantically seek shelter from the creatures that have claimed the hollow as their own.

Food and Drink Offerings

New for this year is the RIP Dinner Buffet. This is an all-you-can-eat buffet-style restaurant only for Hersheypark Halloween. Some of the food offerings include brisket, mac and cheese, vegetables, chicken, and pork which all feature a spooky Halloween theme.

Characters from their respective houses and scare zones also greet you as you enter and roam around from table to table as you have your dinner. There are also appetizers and desserts such as taco dip, meat and cheese boards, and grilled cheese with tomato soup. Desserts include a chocolate bunt cake, and ‘brains in a jar’ which is a strawberry shortcake-like dessert. The full menu and more information can be seen here. Photos of the buffet can be seen below.

Characters from their respective houses and scare zones greet you as you enter and roam around from table to table as you have your dinner.

Appetizers

Desserts

Desserts

Main Side Dishes

Main Entrees

There is also a Dark Nights Tasting Pass, which allows guests to sample five treats and snacks located throughout the park. Items include Blood Orange Lemonade, Toxic Mac and Cheese, and more. This pass is only available during Halloween time and more information can be seen here.

Also new for 2023 is Spirits Rooftop Bar, which includes a variety of drinks and appetizers such as an octopus-themed bloody mary, a drink that pops as well as a mocktail. A full menu can be seen here. No reservations are accepted and the bar is only accessible inside Hersheypark on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on Hersheypark, click here.