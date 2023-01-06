HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced its first seasonal hiring event for 2023.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, which is located right outside the main entrance to Hersheypark. The park said people can apply, interview, and get hired on the spot during the event.

Some of the positions available include:

Attractions/Ride Operator

Lifeguard

Food and Beverage

Games/Retail

Sanitation and Utilities

Guest Experience

Safety and Security

Hersheypark Leadership Development Internship

Giant Center team members

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar and Patio

The park is requiring all applicants to bring two original forms of identification. Applicants under the age of 18 must also bring a work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.

New team members will receive perks such as free admission to Hersheypark, discounts on food and merchandise, and more.

Applicants are asked to RSVP by clicking here.

The Hershey Entertainment & Resorts recruitment team will assist with the application process and interview and hire qualified candidates on the spot. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is the company that owns and operates Hersheypark.

