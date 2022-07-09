HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re headed to Hersheypark this summer, you may have questions about Hersheypark Parking.

According to the Hersheypark website, the Hersheypark parking lot can be accessed by veering right on Park Blvd. The lot can be accessed two hours before Hersheypark opens, which may vary for each day.

Parking for the 2022 season is $25 per vehicle. However, you can save $5 by pre-purchasing your parking voucher online. If there are 15 or more people in a vehicle, parking is free.

Hersheypark’s entertainment complex features nine general parking lots for Hersheypark and the Giant Center. Those lots are lots A, B, and E-K highlighted below in green. Season pass holders and preferred parking passes can park in Lot L.

There is a suite holder parking lot at the Giant Center and handicap-accessible parking for both venues.

Hersheypark offers parking areas for ADA/handicap accessible vehicles. Follow signs when entering the parking area or ask a parking lot attendant.



A ride-sharing lot is located between Hersheypark Stadium and Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction.

Parking lot availability can change for each event and visitors should be prepared to stop at the parking toll plaza to purchase a one-day parking pass, scan a valid pass, or scan a pre-purchased parking voucher.

There is no overnight parking at Hersheypark and no outside food is allowed into the park. Hersheypark offers picnic and restroom facilities for visitors to use before or after they go into the park.

If you are going to Chocolatier you will have to park in the Hersheypark lots.

Hersheypark has also gone cashless this season, only accepting “all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.”

However, park gates and parking booths will accept cash, as will roaming food and beverage carts and The Chocolatier restaurant.