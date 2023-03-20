See how Hersheypark adds its coaster trains back to the tracks in the player above.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The first day of spring means Hersheypark is approaching its opening day on Saturday, April 1.

The park is currently in the process of adding the Ferris Wheel’s gondolas back to the ride’s main structure. Also, the park is adding the trains of its many coasters back onto the tracks after undergoing its yearly refurbishment since January.

Fahrenheit, celebrating 15 years of thrilling riders this year, had its trains placed back on the track this month. Fahrenheit features three trains, a 90-degree lift hill, and a beyond-vertical drop at 97 degrees.

The Ferris Wheel, built in 1997 for the Midway America expansion, recently received a brand new lighting package that lights up that area of the park in brilliant colors when the sun sets.

Photo: Hersheypark

More information about the park, including tickets, can be found here.

Hersheypark opens for the 2023 season Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. The spring season features family-friendly rides and thrilling attractions, including 13 coasters.

New this year, a brand new coaster named Wildcat’s Revenge is slated to open during the Summer of 2023.