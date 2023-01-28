HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season.

The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.

The ride was added to the Midway America expansion at the park and was near the former Wildcat coaster and the Music Express ride.

The park has not confirmed the reason or anything to replace the ride at this time. The park stated that the park will still offer more than 70 rides for the 2023 season.