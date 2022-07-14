HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — When it comes to any theme park, safety is the number one priority. With safety comes some requirements that guests need to follow to make sure they have a fun time and stay out of harm’s way at the parks.

Hersheypark is no exception. Every attraction at the park has a certain set of rules that need to be followed. One of those rules is height requirements.

Hersheypark has a unique way of showing guests just how tall they have to be to ride certain attractions. They use park-goers favorite Hershey candy products to show just how tall one needs to be to ride certain rides.

While there are no restrictions based on age, rides also have certain restrictions and rules based on the experience of the ride, as well as a guest’s personal limitations such as being in a wheelchair or wearing a cast.

abc27 has put compiled a list of height categories and other ride restrictions guests may face when visiting the theme park.

Information on Hershey Height Categories

Below are the following height categories, listed from shortest to tallest.

Miniatures: Under 36 inches

Under 36 inches Kisses: 36-42 inches

36-42 inches Reese’s: 42-48 inches

42-48 inches Hershey’s : 48- 54 inches

: 48- 54 inches Twizzlers: 54-60 inches

54-60 inches Jolly Ranchers: 60 inches and taller

When you first enter the park, you can get your height checked at an official height station. Guests who get their height measured will then get a wristband with their height category.

Some attractions that guests in the Miniatures and Kisses height categories can ride include:

Carrousel

Ferris Wheel

Monorail

Twin Turnpike

Starship America

Some attractions that guests in the Reese’s and Hershey’s height categories can ride include:

Comet

Laff Trakk

sooperdooperLooper

Coal Cracker

Lightning racer

Some attractions that guests in the Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher height categories can ride include:

Candymonium

Storm Runner

Fahrenheit

Great Bear

Hersheypark Attraction Ratings

Hersheypark also has a system in place to describe how mild or wild a ride is. This is done on a one to five-number scale:

Children’s This is a low-speed, gentle ride intended for young children Mild Thrill This is a low to medium-speed attraction with expected changes in speed and direction Moderate Thrill This is a medium-speed attraction where riders may experience unexpected changes in speed and direction High Thrill This is a fast-paced attraction with unexpected changes in speed, direction, and height. Aggressive Thrill This is a high-speed attraction with changes in unexpected, rapid changes in speed, direction, and height. These attractions require full body control. These ratings are listed at the front of each attraction.

Information on attraction accessibility

Casts

Due to the nature of the ride, as well as the restraint system that is in place at these attractions, guests with casts are not permitted on the following attractions:

Candymonium

Skyrush

Hershey Triple Tower

sooperdooperLooper

Service Animals

Service animals, according to Hersheypark, are defined as dogs and miniature horses that have been trained to do work and perform tasks for a benefit of the guest with a disability

These animals are allowed at the following attractions:

Kissing Tower

Monorail

Carrousel (Chariots only)

Dry Gultch railroad

Ferris Wheel

Sunoco Classic cars

Service animals are allowed on the Boardwalk, but up to the water’s edge on the attractions.

Should I ride?

According to the Hershey, Pa. website, it is advised to use personal discretion for whether or not you wish to experience a certain ride.

Each ride has a list of information about whether or not guests should ride, as well as a height stick for guests to measure themselves, at the entrance of every attraction.

For more information about ride accessibility, height requirements, wheelchair requirements, and a full list of attractions with their own individual restrictions, click here. For info about all attractions, click here.