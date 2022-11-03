HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is letting guests own a piece of coaster history.

According to a Facebook post from the park, 160 pieces of wood from the former Wildcat coaster are available for purchase at Hersheypark Supply Co, which is the gift shop located outside the park.

The shop, which is open daily, has 160 pieces of wood from the coaster up for sale. Each piece of wood is engraved with a unique serial number and The Wildcat logo.

According to the park, each piece of wood will be $300 and is eligible for a Season Pass discount.

The park is stating that claim tickets will be hung with the other Wildcat merchandise near the registers. The plaques are only available in-store and will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity at purchase.

The Wildcat roller coaster closed on July 31, 2022, and will be replaced by an all-new coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge.

Wildcat’s Revenge is expected to open in the summer of 2023.