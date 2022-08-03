HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark Stadium will play host to Santana and East, Wind & Fire this weekend.

The August 6 concert, which is part of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour, begins at 6 p.m. in Hershey. Tickets prices on Ticketmaster range as low as $25 and as high as $450.

Santana, 74, is said to be ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage during a Michigan show in July. The legendary guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

Santana’s remaining July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, were pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager said in a statement.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

The next big shows coming to Hersheypark Stadium include Imagine Dragons and Zac Brown Band next week. Other shows this month include Rod Stewart, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report