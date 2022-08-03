HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced that they will have a seasonal hiring event for the upcoming Halloween season at the entertainment complex.

According to a release, the hiring event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Human Resources Support Center which is located at 27 West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Hersheypark is hiring for the fall season, including the all-new Dark Nights haunted experiences for Hersheypark Halloween.

Jobs are available in the following departments

Ride operators

Food and beverage

Guest Experience

Games and retail

Giant Center team members

Security

The Chocolatier

Dark Nights attendant

Applicants need to be at least age 16 or older on the date of applying. Applicants need to bring two original forms of identification to the application process. Those under age 18 must also bring an original work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.

Those applicants willing to apply should RSVP in advance of the hiring event. To reserve your spot, click here