HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced they will be honoring active duty and retired military members during weekends in May.

The park is offering two tickets and a free parking pass for any active duty or retired military members. The weekends are between May 5 and May 21.

If staying at the Hershey Lodge or The Hotel Hershey, guests will be given a $25 credit towards dining, shopping, and more.

More information, and where to buy tickets, can be found here.

Military Appreciation Weekends will be occurring during the park’s Spring Weekends. Spring Weekends feature rides on most of the coasters, including Great Bear which is turning 25 this year, and Fahrenheit, which is celebrating 15 years of thrills, as well as 50 family-friendly rides.