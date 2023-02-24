HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced it will be holding a seasonal hiring event next month.

According to the park, they will be holding the hiring event on Saturday, March 4. The event will be held at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, located just outside the front gate of the park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applicants can apply for interviews and get hired on the spot. Roles are available in the following areas:

Attractions / Ride Operator

Lifeguard

Food & Beverage

Games / Retail

Sanitation and Utilities

Guest Experience

Safety and Security

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio

Hersheypark Leadership Development Internship

Those who are interested are encouraged to RSVP in advance by clicking here.

The park’s recruitment team will assist attendees with the application process, interview, and hire qualified candidates on the spot. Each new hire will immediately receive a coupon valid for 20% off retail merchandise at Hersheypark Supply Company and a scoop of ice cream from Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor.