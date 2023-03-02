HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is continuing to stay cashless through the 2023 season.

The park adopted this practice for the 2022 season. The park takes all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards.

According to the website, guests who don’t use credit or debit cards can convert cash to prepaid debit cards at Cash to Card kiosks. These kiosks are located around the park and near the entrance of the park in the Hersheypark Supply Company gift shop.

There are no fees to use the kiosks or to use the cards inside or outside the park.

Guests insert cash into the kiosks and then will be given a plastic, prepaid visa debit card that can be used throughout the park. Up to $500 can be loaded onto the cards. These cards can not be reloaded or refunded. The cards can be used outside of Hersheypark anywhere Visa is accepted.

Cash is still being accepted at the Chocolatier restaurant, as well as parking booths. Strolling food vendors such as cotton candy and lemonade vendors that are around the park are also currently cash only.