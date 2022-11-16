The trains feature fully-dimensional black, silver, and charcoal wild cats showing revenge on their wooden predecessor.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark revealed the front car of the three custom-made roller coaster trains on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The unavailing took place at the 2022 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando, Florida.

The trains feature fully-dimensional black, silver, and charcoal wild cats showing revenge on their wooden predecessor. The thematic elements on a roller coaster train are a design first for Hersheypark.

The new coaster station will be fully renovated with a design featuring low-pitched gables that reflect the iconic 1923 station.

This will be the third coaster to feature the Wildcat name in Hersheypark, The very first Wild Cat was purchased by Milton Hershey and became the very first coaster at the park in 1923 and ran until 1945. Wildcat’s Revenge’s station will be fully renovated with a design featuring low-pitched gables that reflect the iconic 1923 Wild Cat station.

In 1996, Pennsylvania-based Great Coasters International created “The Wildcat” for the then-brand-new Midway America section of the park. GCI went on to make another Hersheypark classic, Lightning Racer, in 2000. The 1996 Wildcat closed at the end of July 2022.

Wildcat’s Revenge will be the first hybrid coaster at Hersheypark and the first coaster to be built by Rocky Mountain Construction in Pennsylvania.

The 2-minute and 36-second experience begins as riders climb a 140-foot hill, plunge into an 82-degree drop, and hit a maximum speed of 62 miles per hour along 3,510 feet of red track on a black steel and wood structure.

Wildcat’s Revenge will open during the summer of 2023