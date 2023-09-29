HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – USA Today and 10Best have named Hersheypark Halloween with Dark Nights as a Top Ten Best Theme Park Halloween Event in their Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest.

The Halloween event ranked sixth overall and number one in Pennsylvania.

Editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties chose 20 nominees from across America.

The event has new thrills such as:

Every Hersheypark Halloween ticket now includes entrance to all five Dark Nights haunted houses and three Scare Zones, featuring all-new spins and evolved stories beginning nightly at 6 p.m.

2023 is the second year of Dark Nights, now offering five haunted houses and three Scare Zones, including the all-new Auntie Mortem’s Abattoir and Fallout Zone.

Guests can ride all day and night on 50 family-friendly attractions and thrilling coasters – with lights-out rides on the award-winning Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid celebrating its first fall and other select coasters during the last hour of Hersheypark Halloween operations.

More than 75 limited-time savory eats, sweet treats, and cocktails exclusive to Halloween are available for purchase throughout the Park.

Family-friendly options include:

Hershey’s Trick-Or-Treat Trail – Children 12 and younger can wear their Halloween costumes and visit 13 sweet stops from Hershey’s Chocolate World to Treatville in The Boardwalk At Hersheypark, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises each operating evening until 8 p.m.

Hershey Characters Glow Dance Party – Guests can dance along with various Hershey Characters dressed up in their Halloween finest and ready to party to the season’s classics inside Music Box Theatre during various performances.

The Hersheypark Halloween runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Dark Nights around 6 p.m. on those days and will extend one-hour past park closing.

Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights runs every weekend until October 29.

The event is all included in one price at $49.99 and can be purchased here.