HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Hershey’s Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary, the attraction is holding an all-day party on June 30, which is the exact day the attraction opened back in 1973.

Hershey’s Chocolate World 50th Birthday Block Party Bash will run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Chocolate World.

The event kicks off with a re-dedication ceremony at 9 a.m. and will be followed by events throughout the day.

Below is a schedule of the events that will be occurring all day at the attraction:

9 a.m. – Rededication Ceremony

– Rededication Ceremony 9:30 a.m. – Block Party Begins

– Block Party Begins 10:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. – Bean to Bar Parade

– Bean to Bar Parade 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m . – Meet and Greet with Coco the Bear

. – Meet and Greet with Coco the Bear 2 p.m. – Mr. Goodband

– Mr. Goodband 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Character Dance Parties.

– Character Dance Parties. 4:30 p.m. – Chocolate World Game Show

– Chocolate World Game Show 5 p.m. – Visits with Mrs. Claus and Santa Reese

– Visits with Mrs. Claus and Santa Reese 6 p.m . – Halloween Character Photo Op.

. – Halloween Character Photo Op. 6:30 p.m . – Easter Bunny Photo Op

. – Easter Bunny Photo Op 9 p.m. – 50th Anniversary Nighttime Extranvgana

Click here for more information about Chocolate World.

All events listed are subject to change and are weather dependent.