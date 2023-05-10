HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Hershey’s Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary, the attraction is holding an all-day party on June 30, which is the exact day the attraction opened back in 1973.
Hershey’s Chocolate World 50th Birthday Block Party Bash will run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Chocolate World.
The event kicks off with a re-dedication ceremony at 9 a.m. and will be followed by events throughout the day.
Below is a schedule of the events that will be occurring all day at the attraction:
- 9 a.m. – Rededication Ceremony
- 9:30 a.m. – Block Party Begins
- 10:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. – Bean to Bar Parade
- 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Meet and Greet with Coco the Bear
- 2 p.m. – Mr. Goodband
- 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Character Dance Parties.
- 4:30 p.m. – Chocolate World Game Show
- 5 p.m. – Visits with Mrs. Claus and Santa Reese
- 6 p.m. – Halloween Character Photo Op.
- 6:30 p.m. – Easter Bunny Photo Op
- 9 p.m. – 50th Anniversary Nighttime Extranvgana
All events listed are subject to change and are weather dependent.