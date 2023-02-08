HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In celebration of being open for 50 years, Hershey’s Chocolate World is teasing a new attraction that will be replacing the 4D Chocolate Show that closed in 2022.

Chocolate World calls the new attraction “a fantastical journey to epic candy worlds.” A series of clues are expected to be released regarding what the theme is for the new attraction, which is slated to open in the summer of this year.

The first clue shows a railway, with a round trip ticket being shown, and how guests should “grab their ticket for a candy quest through Hershey-inspired lands.”

This attraction is to replace the 4D Chocolate Movie which closed on labor day weekend in 2022. The attraction, which opened a decade ago, the 4D Chocolate Movie entertained guests with over 100 story variations, so guests never saw the same show twice.

Other events occurring to celebrate Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary include a Chocolate World Themed sculpture made of chocolate, as well as a birthday party and rededication of the complex on June 30.