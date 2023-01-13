HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The song that has described “The Great American Chocolate Bar” for decades is coming back to Chocolate World!

Announced on Friday, Jan. 13, “The Great American Chocolate Bar” theme song that has been part of the visitors center and part of the tour ride for years has been reinvented, according to Hershey’s Chocolate World.

The song was reinvented with help from students and faculty from the Derry Township School District as well as Milton Hershey School. The visitors center said the song will be returning to the chocolate tour ride sometime in the spring of this year.

You can watch the song being performed by students and others by clicking here.

Hershey’s Chocolate World will be celebrating its 50th anniversary all year long.

On weekends in February, guests can join in a parade from the food hall to the lobby and back again, as well as sing and dance along with Hershey’s Characters and the band. The event will run every Saturday and Sunday in February starting at 1:30 p.m.

Then, on June 30, there will be a celebration held with a rededication of Chocolate World, as well as appearances by the Bean to Bar band and Hershey Characters, plus a few more surprises that are planned to take place. This event starts at 8:30 a.m.