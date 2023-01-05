HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World is planning to celebrate 50 years of sweet fun in 2023.

The complex opened in June of 1973 after Hershey factory tours became so popular that the demand warranted a visitors center. According to Hershey, the last public factory tour was held on June 29, 1973, with Chocolate World opening the next day.

By 1974, two million people had visited the center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

50 years later, the visitors center has expanded into multiple chocolate-themed attractions. Now, Chocolate World is holding a few special events to celebrate the occasion.

On Feb. 4, the center will be revealing a Chocolate World-inspired chocolate sculpture, created by Pennsylvania-based food artist Jim Victor and Mary Pelton. The unveiling will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will be on display through October.

On weekends in February, guests can join in a parade from the food hall to the lobby and back again, as well as sing and dance along with Hershey’s Characters and the band. The event will run every Saturday and Sunday in February, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Then, on June 30, there will be a celebration held with a re-dedication of Chocolate World, as well as appearances by the Bean to Bar band and Hershey Characters, plus a few more surprises that are planned to take place. This event starts at 8:30 a.m.

Hershey’s Chocolate World has also teased a new family attraction, however, no information regarding it has been released yet.

There is also 50th anniversary branded merchandise that can be purchased at the center.

Hershey’s Chocolate World has multiple locations around the world, including Times Square, Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, and Singapore. But the original center is in Hershey.