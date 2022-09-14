HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time ever, Hershey’s Chocolate World will be having seven weeks of spooky fun for all ages.

According to a release, all Halloween experiences at the attraction will start on Sept. 17.

The trick-or-treat trail is back and revamped for some eerily delicious good ties. This year, guests should expect a sweet and nostalgic gateway for everyone of all ages to relive memories of going trick or treating. Three stops of the trail are in Chocolate World, while the rest of the stops are in Hersheypark.

Also, the Hershey Trolley Works experience gets a fun Halloween makeover. All treats and no tricks, you can experience the special Halloween edition for seven full weeks.

Hersheypark will also be open every weekend from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.