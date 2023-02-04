HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday.

The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.

The chocolate display is slated to be on display through the summer.

The unavailing was accompanied by the Bean to Bar parade, which educates guests on the chocolate creation process along the way. Hershey Characters were also a part of the celebration, showing off their new outfits to celebrate 50 years.

There are other celebrations planned for the planed for the 50th anniversary of the visitors center, including free entertainment all throughout February and a rededication ceremony on June 30th.