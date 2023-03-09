HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World is a must-do attraction on many candy lovers’ lists. There are many attractions throughout the facility and places to eat and shop.

Most people who visit Chocolate World have so much fun and plan on returning. But some people have a not-so-good experience. Sometimes, you wonder if people just write the review without even visiting.

Here are some of the weirdest one-star reviews for Hershey’s Chocolate World, as seen on Google Reviews.

This reviewer was less than impressed when it came to the animation and singing of some of the attractions:

“I have never seen such bad animation in my life. There were so many screaming children and the trolley ride music was awful none of those kids should ever sing and the only good part is leaving.“

This person wished that the free sample at the end of the chocolate ride had more variety:

Used to be so much cooler. They had better songs, and way fewer creepy mascots and they used to hand out free kitkats or Reece’s but now it’s just ALWAYS a chocolate bar.

This person was not happy the tour was a ride:

“We came here specifically for the factory tour. The tour was only 10 minutes long and doesn’t even show the actual process, it’s just a ride.“

This reviewer was upset they couldn’t find the chocolate they wanted:

“How can this be fun when they don’t have the chocolate that you came for? You drive an hour away for a giant Hershey bar and they don’t have a single one there.”

This person was not mad about the actual attraction, but regarding something outside:

“Your speed bumps absolutely destroyed my 1980 Datsun 280zx. I scraped the frame over every single bump. This is unacceptable. I won’t be surprised if I come home to a cracked oil pan“

Finally, this person would rather have a dental procedure than wait in line:

Next time instead of standing in line for an hour, I would rather get a root canal.