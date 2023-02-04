HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29.

This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice.

Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all the bears. Once they were collected and counted they were sorted into bags.

About 400 students from the Milton Hershey School (MHS) got to pick a stuffed animal provided for them from the toss. This is the fourth year that the bears have donated stuffed animals to the school.

The largest stuffed animals will be given to MHS student homes and the Gertudie Gurt Family center which is located on the campus of the school.

Besides MHS, the collected teddy bears and stuffed animals were donated to more than 35 local organizations, including the Bethesda Mission, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Hershey Food Bank, and Falcon Packs.