HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s Largest RV Show, which occurred in Hershey between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 brought a large number of people to check out the largest show of its kind in the country.

A total of 45,535 people attended the event at the Giant Center.

“While attendance was down a bit from last year, it was still strong despite high-interest rates and a tough economy,” says Heather Leach, PRVCA executive director. “Beautiful weather for most of the week brought people out to shop for their next RV, accessories, and campground destinations. This show is always a great place for consumers to check out the newest products, floor plans, and designs and partake in our educational seminars.”

The show featured 35 manufacturers that showcased over 1,500 RVs during the five-day event. There were also seminars that guests of the show could participate in, some of which included how to buy an RV, maintenance, safety solar power, where to travel, and other topics.

The show will be taking place once again at the Giant Center in Hershey next year, from Sept 11 to Sept. 15, 2024, in Hershey.