HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has many different roller coasters, but did you know that there have been three roller coasters that all had the name “wildcat” in them?

First, there was “The Wild Cat” built in 1923. Then in 1996, “Wildcat” was built. Finally, in 2023, Wildcat’s Revenge became the newest coaster at the park featuring the name.

The 1996 and 2023 versions are the coasters that most people know of. However, there is not much talk about the 1923 Wild Cat.

According to the Amusement Parkives, a roller coaster was to be part of the town of Hershey’s 20th anniversary. On January 18, 1923, the new roller coaster was announced and was to be an out-and-back style roller coaster slated to open on May 30, 1923.

An article featured in the Hershey Press stated that the original name of the ride was to be A Ride Over the Tree Tops, but was named The Joy Ride when it first debuted. The ride would miss its May 30th opening date and open on June 16, 1923.

The coaster was built for $50,000 back in 1923 ($887,026.32 in 2023) by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company. The Amusement Parkives says that the station was at the location where the Hershey Triple Towers are today.

The coaster would go through a tunnel and then up the lift hill and would turn to the right and traverse large bunny hills and would curve back around to the station. The majority of the ride layout was where the Trailblazer is today.

The ride would be called The Joy Ride until 1935 when the Philadelphia Toboggan Company would renovate the coaster and give it a new man: The Wild Cat.

According to the Elizabethtown Chronicle from May 24, 1935, the roller coaster was essentially rebuilt. Dips were made higher and turns were made steeper to make for more thrilling rides.

The coaster operated for many more years. The coaster met its demise in 1945, as the Philadelphia Toboggan Company wanted to build a new roller coaster to replace the wildcat, and Hersheypark management agreed.

A more impressive coaster would be built in 1946 and remains in the park today. This coaster is the Comet and it is still thrilling guests to this day.

But this wouldn’t be the end of the Wildcat’s reign over the park, as a second iteration would come onto the scene over 50 years later.