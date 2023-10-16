HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may still be fall, but Hersheypark has released the hours for their annual holiday event: Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.

For the 2023 holiday season, the park will be open on select dates between Nov. 10 and Jan. 1, 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The park will only be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Friday, Nov. 10 through Dec. 3rd. The hours will be:

Fridays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The park will also be open Wednesday, Nov, 22, and Thursday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 7, the park will begin to be open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is in addition to the park being open Friday through Sunday.

Between Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 23, the park will be open daily. With Monday through Thursday hours being 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays being 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, the hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the park being closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.

Between Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 30, the park is open daily with it being open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve sees the park only being open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the last day of the 2023 season, Monday, Jan. 1., the park will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information regarding hours for Christmas Candylane, click here.