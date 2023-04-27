HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hours for Hersheypark’s 11-acre waterpark were released on Wednesday, April 26 for the 2023 season.

According to the park’s website, The Boardwalk’s opening day will be on May 26 at 11 a.m. and will be open daily until Sept. 4 for the 2023 season.

As quoted from the website, The 2023 hours for the boardwalk are:

May 27 to June 16 : Park open until 6 p.m.

: Park open until 6 p.m. June 17 to Aug. 19 – Park open until 7 p.m

– Park open until 7 p.m Aug. 20 to Sept. 4– Park open until 6 p.m.

The Boardwalk at Hersheypark is an 11-acre waterpark that features 16 different water attractions and is included with any Hersheypark ticket. The water park holds 1,137,000 gallons of water and contains many different slides, water playgrounds, and even a water coaster.

This area was opened in 2007 and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Hersheypark.