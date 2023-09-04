HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian James ‘Murr’ Murray will be making a stop at the Hershey Theatre later this week.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the Impractical Jokers star will be performing on Saturday, Sept 9. Murrary is best known for starring on the hit television show “Impractical Jokers,” on truTV, as well as “The Misery Index” on TBS.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

Guests should be prepared to have all hand-carried items open and ready for inspection. Hand-carried items include, but are not limited to, bags and purses that meet the following criteria:

Each person may have one clear bag of any size that is constructed of plastic, vinyl, or PVC. No hardware or decor is allowed to conceal the bag. The bag must be transparent.

In addition to or in place of the clear bag, one hand clutch/wristlet/small purse, with or without a handle or strap, and not exceeding 5″x8″x1″ is permitted.

Hershey Theatre is inclusive and family-friendly, so exceptions for bag sizes are as follows: A medical needs bag and/or a parenting needs bag smaller than 14” x 14”x 6” is permitted and must go through metal detection screening and are subject to a physical search.

More information about the theatre and its policies can be found by clicking here.