HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) –Legendary musical artist Janet Jackson has announced that she is extending her 2024 tour to include a stop in Hershey.

Jackson will perform at Hersheypark Stadium as part of her “Together Again Tour” on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. along with special guest Nelly.

The Hershey performance is one of 35 dates that have been added to the tour, which was announced a year ago.

The tour is a celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and will feature hits including songs from some of her most renowned albums, “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “Janet,” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.”

Courtesy Hershey Entertainment

Tickets to the Hershey performance can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

More information about the tour or other upcoming performances can also be found on www.JanetJackson.com.