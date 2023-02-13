HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jason Aldean announced that he will be returning to Hersheypark Stadium this summer for his “Highway Desperado Tour.”

The country artist will be bringing his tour to Hersheypark Stadium this summer on Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more information.

Aldean announced his tour on Monday, stating that he will be visiting 41 cities. Mitchell Tenpenny will serve as direct support for Aldean on his tour, alongside openers Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.