HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School announced on Thursday, March 16 that they will be holding a job fair on Thursday, March 30.

The job fair has been scheduled to take place at Founders Hall, which is located on the campus of the Milton Hershey School.

Exhibitors include the following:

Milton Hershey School

The Hershey Company

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning

PennState Health

Substitute Teacher Services Inc.

Employers will be discussing both part-time and full-time job opportunities in a vrairety of fields such as coaching, culinary, education, healthcare, and many other jobs.

Courtesy of Milton Hershey School

The fair is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be located at

801 Spartan Lane, Hershey, PA, 17033.