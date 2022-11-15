HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto, best known for his appearance on the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” will be bringing his comedy tour to Hershey next spring.

The comedian will be bringing Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy Tour to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

Tickets are available online through Hershey Entertainment and Ticketmaster.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and has toured his live comedy shows to sold-out crowds all over the world. He’s performed at massive venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Besides comedy, Gatto is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast. He also loves spending time with his two children and his pack of rescue dogs, known as the “Gatto Pups.”