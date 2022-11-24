HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience.

The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with dinosaur fans.

The dinosaurs are brought to life by “dinoteers” who operate the smaller mammals, and animatronics control the larger of the species.

The “Jurassic World” Live Tour is at the Giant Center from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27, 2022.