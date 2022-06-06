HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the second leg of his Reality Check Tour, comedian Kevin Hart will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on Saturday, October 8.

The full tour includes 70 different dates with 19 new shows just announced in North America, including a stop in Philadelphia.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Tickets can be purchased through the Hershey Entertainment website by clicking here, or through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

According to the release, the event will be a phone-free experience. Phones brought into the venue will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be reopened at the end of the event.