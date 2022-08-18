HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey next weekend as part of her summer stadium tour “The Chromatica Ball.”

Lady Gaga will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here and range from $375 to $725.

This will be the first time Lady Gaga performs in Hershey, according to a release from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. “The Chromatica Ball” tour will also include stops in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, and several other cities in North America.

According to the release, the tour “promises to be a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits” as well as performances from Lady Gaga’s 2020 album “Chromatica.”