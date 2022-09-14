HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nation’s largest gathering of RVs is now parked in Hershey.

Nearly 1,500 recreational vehicles cover the equivalent of 33 football fields in the parking lot at the Giant Center.

The show also features parts, accessories, and motor home vacations.

“Obviously, with the pandemic, it allowed you much more freedom to travel, and today you see so many issues at airports and people flying that with RV’ing and camping you don’t have to worry about any of that,” Heather Leach of the state’s Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association said.

The RV show in Hershey runs through Sunday,