HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another milestone has occurred in the construction of Hersheypark’s 15th roller coaster.

The pinnacle of the 140-foot tall lift hill of Wildcat’s Revenge was topped off on Monday, April 17. This completes the lift hill structure of the new coaster, which is a steel truss painted black. Rocky Mountain Construction, the designer and manufacturer of the roller coaster, has used this lift hill support structure on some of its other coasters, such as Iron Gwazi in Florida and Goliath in Illinois.

The coaster itself is a steel-wooden hybrid, meaning it uses a steel track with a wooden support structure. The lift hill support structure will hold the track and chain that will carry the train up to the 140-foot pinnacle before dropping down at an 82-degree angle reaching top speeds of 62 miles per hour.

After the drop, riders will experience the world’s largest underlip. This inversion features an upward climb into a 270-degree roll, with a dive down to the right side. This dive pays homage to the first drop of the original Wildcat, which was also curved to the right.

Along with the under flip, riders will experience airtime hills, two wave turns which are comparable to airtime hills, but the track is banked at a 90-degree angle, a zero gravity stall which flips riders upside down while traveling uphill, and two other inversions.

Wildcat’s Revenge replaces the former Wildcat, which was built in 1996 and closed in July of 2022. Wildcat’s Revenge is expected to open in the summer of this year.