HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling is coming to Hershey in December as part of her Snow Waltz Tour.

The tour celebrates Stirling’s latest album, “Snow Waltz.” It starts on Nov. 17 and will stop at the Hershey Theatre on Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 16 and can be purchased here.

“Snow Waltz” includes original songs and holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Crazy For Christmas,” and “Joy To The World,” according to pre-order listings. The album will be available starting Oct. 7.

Hershey Entertainment says the performance will include “dance, trapeze, lyra and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance.”